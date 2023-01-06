Shahid Kapoor’s digital debut ‘Farzi’ gets a release date!

The web series Farzi will premiere on the OTT platform Amazon Prime on February 10, 2023.

The crime thriller created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK also features Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon, Raashii Khanna, Amol Palekar, and Kubbra Sait, in the lead roles.

Shahid Kapoor dropped the first look from his OTT debut in a social media post earlier this week.

In his first look poster, Shahid is seen in the get-up of a rugged youth, in a casual outfit with tattoos on his neck, in the backdrop of currency notes.

“Con hai ye farzi?” Shahid Kapoor captioned his post.

Farzi is reported to be a fast-paced crime thriller that is set in the backdrop of the fake currency business, likely to have eight episodes.