Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani to tie the knot in first week of February: reports

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will be tying the knot in the first week of February, reports claim.

According to Indian media reports, preps have begun for another grand Bollywood wedding.

The Bollywood star couple, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been dating for a few years, is reported to get married in a grand affair at Jaisalmer Palace Hotel, Rajasthan.

The big day will be held the next day on February 6, and the pre-wedding functions will reportedly take place on February 4 and 5 during which the groom and bride’s families will host traditional events like mehndi, haldi, and sangeet ceremonies.

While on the work front, Sidharth Malhotra will next be seen in Mission Majnu. The spy thriller film also stars Rashmika Mandanna. Sidharth also has Yodha, co-starring Disha Patani, and Raashii Khanna.

Kiara Advani who was recently seen in Govinda Naam Mera will next be seen in SatyaPrem Ki Katha opposite Kartik Aaryan, and RC15, with Ram Charan.