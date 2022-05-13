Sohail Khan and Seema file for divorce after 24 years of marriage

Sohail Khan and Seema have filed for divorce after 24 years of marriage!

One of the most popular Bollywood couples was spotted at a family court in Mumbai on Friday when the paparazzi snapped them leaving, from outside the court’s vicinity.

Salman Khan’s younger brother and film producer Sohail Khan and Seema Khan had tied the knot in 1998.

Seema, a fashion designer by profession who runs a fashion store in Mumbai, grabbed attention for living in a different house when she participated in the Netflix show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

From the show, it emerged that Seema and Sohail live in separate houses. It indicated that the two had parted ways sometime back and are now making their separation legal.

On the show, she also told that her son stays with his father and she doesn’t get to see him enough.

They have two sons, Nirvaan and Yohan.

During the show, talking about her relationship with Sohail Khan, Seema said, “We have the most amazing family. Sohail is the most amazing father. He has been amazing since my kids were born. I love him, and I always will. We have a great relationship. It’s just that sometimes when you grow older, your relationships meander and go in different directions. I make no apologies about it because we are happy and my kids are happy. Sohail and I are not a conventional marriage but we are a family. We are a unit. For us, he and I and our children matter at the end of the day.”