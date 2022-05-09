Sonakshi Sinha sparks engagement rumors with her latest social media post!

Bollywood starlet on Monday shared a set of photos on her Instagram that teased fans with clicks with a mystery man.

Her photos are making the fans very very curious as she flaunted a big diamond ring on her finger.

“BIG day for me!!! One of my biggest dreams is coming truuuue… and I can’t wait to share it with YOUUU,” the ‘Dabangg’ star captioned her post, adding, “Can’t believe it was SO EZI!!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

While many congratulated her on the big day approaching.

Many were quick to crack the encrypted message speculating if she is set to tie the knot with her rumored boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal.

“EZI: E is for Engagement Z is for Zaheer I is for Iqbal,” said an Instagram user.

While another said ‘EZI’ in her caption is hinting at Zaheer.

Sonakshi Sinha is rumored to be dating fellow Bollywood actor Zaheer Iqbal for quite some time now.

It was a week ago when Sonakshi Sinha trended big time on social media after Notebook actor Zaheer Iqbal spoke about his dating rumours with the actress.

And we wonder if Sonakshi has really got engaged or creating some hype for her new project or promotion.

Let’s wait to find out when the mystery will be solved.