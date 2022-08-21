Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor and husband Anand Ahuja welcome a baby boy!

The celebrity couple shared the news of their baby’s arrival on Instagram on Saturday.

Their joint statement read: “On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends, and family who have supported us on this journey. It’s only the beginning but we know our lives are forever changed. – Sonam and Anand.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

Later in the day, both Sonam and Anand’s families shared special social media posts wishing the new parents.

Sonam’s father and veteran Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor also shared a statement that read: “We are delighted to announce, on the 20th of August 2022, the arrival of the newest member of our family. Sonam and Anand have been blessed with a healthy baby boy and we couldn’t be more elated. Our hearts are bursting with pride and love for the new parents and their beautiful angel. Doting grandparents Harish and Priya, Anil and Sunita. Excited aunties and uncles Rhea and Karan, Anant and Harshvardhan.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor)

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married in May 2018 in Mumbai after dating for a couple of years.