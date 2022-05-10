The Kashmir Files, the film promoted by India’s ruling party, banned in Singapore

The Kashmir Files, the film promoted by India’s ruling party, has been banned in Singapore!

Singapore has slapped a ban on the controversial Indian film, the exodus of Hindus from Muslim-majority Kashmir, citing concerns over its “potential to cause enmity between different communities”.

“The film will be refused classification for its provocative and one-sided portrayal of Muslims and the depictions of Hindus being persecuted in the ongoing conflict in Kashmir,” the Singapore government said in a statement on Monday in response to media queries.

“These representations have the potential to cause enmity between different communities, and disrupt social cohesion and religious harmony in our multi-racial and multi-religious society,” the statement added.

The city-state said under its film classification guidelines that “any material that is denigrating to racial or religious communities in Singapore” will be refused classification.

The controversial ‘The Kashmir File’ directed by Vivek Agnihotri was released on March 11.

Despite being praised by the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several BJP leaders, has been cited by the critics as loose with facts and fans of anti-Muslim sentiment.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor shared the Singapore government statement, with a caption saying “Film promoted by India’s ruling party, Kashmir Files, banned in Singapore.”

The film has been assessed to be “beyond” Singapore’s film classification guidelines.

Singapore is home to a 5.5 million population which is made up mainly of ethnic Chinese, Malays, and Indians.

While the Southeast Asian city-state has strict laws that punish any attempts to disrupt inter-racial and religious harmony.