“Biff, Chip and Kipper” book withdrawn by Oxford University Publisher after complaints about its portrayal of Muslims

The book has been taken out of circulation in March this year after an independent review.

By Saman Siddiqui
posted on
View

“Biff, Chip and Kipper” book has been withdrawn by Oxford University Publisher after complaints about its portrayal of Muslims.

The Blue Eye, a book from the popular children’s series “Biff, Chip, and Kipper” was originally published in 2001 and edited in 2012.

It is no longer available to buy, the publisher said.



The book showcased the young characters transported to a foreign land with the help of a key and find themselves in a busy street market, apparently to be somewhere in the Middle East.

The picture features Men wearing headscarves, with Biff saying: “Let’s stay together. The people don’t seem very friendly here.”

Wilf, another character, said: “I don’t like this place. It’s scary.”

