Aamir Liaquat takes a jibe at actor Ahmed Ali Butt

Aamir Liaquat has taken a jibe at actor Ahmed Ali Butt for his comments related to MNA’s intimate social media posts.

It seems like the popular tv personality will soon be responding to all the thrashing he has faced in the past weeks over his new marriage to an 18-year-old.

Read more: Celebs Take A Dig At Aamir Liaquat’s Inappropriate Videos

It was a few days ago when Ahmed Ali Butt without taking Aamir Liaquat’s name or tagging him in an Insta story shared, “When you post something from the privacy of your bedroom, just remember you invited the whole world in… So don’t complain after, if they don’t leave.”

Perhaps those remarks have finally reached PTI MNA and he found some time other than making TikTok videos and responded to Ahmed Ali Butt.

“Apnay dimagh ka password dena, mujhe aqal install kerhni hai [Give me the password to your brain, I want to install some sense]. Suno!!!! Tamam Jalne Waloun Including Ahmed Ali Butt Sunoo!!!! [Listen up! All the jealous people, including Ahmed Ali Butt, listen up!],” Aamir Liaquat captioned the video, tagging Butt’s Instagram account.

Though, Aamir Liaquat has tuned the comments option on his post.

Check out the Instagram post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aamir Liaquat Husain (@iamaamirliaquat)



Aamir Liaquat Hussain’s videos with 18-year-old wife Dania Shah have been receiving some outrageous reactions.