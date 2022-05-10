Oyeyeah
Aamir Liaquat’s alleged nude videos leaked online

Aamir Liaquat's leaked videoAamir Liaquat's alleged nude videos leaked | OyeYeah News
Is Aamir Liaquat’s political and TV career over? after his alleged nude videos have been leaked online.

Tuesday night saw Amir Liaquat trending on social media timelines for all the wrong reasons.

Published Earlier:

The alleged leaked Amir Liaquat’s nude videos are probably the worst and most unpleasant thing that could ever happen on the internet.

The development comes days after a former PTI leader hailing from Karachi was embroiled in his third divorce controversy.

Read more: Dania Shah, Aamir Liaquat’s third wife files for divorce

Reportedly a set of four alleged video clips are doing rounds on social media, and one of the alleged clips features the voice of Dania Shah apparently talking to Aamir Liaquat while filming him sitting naked in a dark room with a tray in his hand, which seems to have some sort of white powder placed on it.

Aamir Liaquat's leaked video

The irony is that a few social media users are asking for a DM to share a complete leaked video of Aamir Liaquat Hussain.

 

The development comes as Dania Shah and Aamir Liaquat, both have started to wash their dirty laundry on social media.

 

Twitter’s timeline is full of all sorts of reactions following the leaked videos.

 

Dania Shah, Aamir Liaquat’s third wife has filed a case in Bahawalpur Family Court for annulment of marriage with Aamir Liaquat a few days ago.

Dania Shah has requested the court for annulment of their marriage and pleaded to be given 11 crores, a house, and jewelry as Haq Mehr in her filed petition.

Dania Shah has alleged that former PTI leader Aamir Liaquat is always under the influence of alcohol and Ice drugs and that he forces her to make objectionable videos with unknown men.

 

