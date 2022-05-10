Aamir Liaquat’s alleged nude videos leaked online

Is Aamir Liaquat’s political and TV career over? after his alleged nude videos have been leaked online.

Tuesday night saw Amir Liaquat trending on social media timelines for all the wrong reasons.

The alleged leaked Amir Liaquat’s nude videos are probably the worst and most unpleasant thing that could ever happen on the internet.

The development comes days after a former PTI leader hailing from Karachi was embroiled in his third divorce controversy.

Reportedly a set of four alleged video clips are doing rounds on social media, and one of the alleged clips features the voice of Dania Shah apparently talking to Aamir Liaquat while filming him sitting naked in a dark room with a tray in his hand, which seems to have some sort of white powder placed on it.

The irony is that a few social media users are asking for a DM to share a complete leaked video of Aamir Liaquat Hussain.

The development comes as Dania Shah and Aamir Liaquat, both have started to wash their dirty laundry on social media.

Amir liaquat hussain first you need to learn how to respect your wife then talk about others امپورٹڈ_حکومت_نامنظور pic.twitter.com/PL7LEZslUw — Uzair Khan (@Uzi_Kan) May 7, 2022

Listen the words of Amir Liaquat’s third wife Dania shah about his addiction.

#DaniaShah pic.twitter.com/82ncjKX8bW — Pure Patriot (@PurePatriot7) May 7, 2022

Twitter’s timeline is full of all sorts of reactions following the leaked videos.

Haye Haye #AamirLiaquatHussain

Apki thesri nay tu apka Sab dekha deya 😂🙏 — Irum Azeem Farooque (@Irumf) May 10, 2022

Can we all collectively join hands and unfollow Amir Liaquat on Twitter?

Let's bring his 1.2 million count to maybe a few hundreds?

He should be ignored so much he starts craving for attention!

Best treatment for him.

What say you all? Please pass on…#DaniaShah — Saqib Gul (@saqibgul) May 7, 2022

Amir liaquat nudes got leaked, This is the real pandemic😭😭😭 — 🦋♥️ (@_raabea_) May 10, 2022

As much as I hate Amir Liaquat, the video leaked by Dania is literally revenge porn. She's in big big trouble — 🇵🇸Zaid S. Khan (@ZaidKh97) May 10, 2022

Dania Shah, Aamir Liaquat’s third wife has filed a case in Bahawalpur Family Court for annulment of marriage with Aamir Liaquat a few days ago.

Dania Shah has requested the court for annulment of their marriage and pleaded to be given 11 crores, a house, and jewelry as Haq Mehr in her filed petition.

Dania Shah has alleged that former PTI leader Aamir Liaquat is always under the influence of alcohol and Ice drugs and that he forces her to make objectionable videos with unknown men.