Aamir Liaquat’s autopsy orders overruled by the court

Aamir Liaquat‘s autopsy and exhumation orders have been overruled by the court on Tuesday.

Karachi’s Additional and District Sessions Judge heard the appeal of Dua Aamir, daughter of the deceased PTI MNA, against the decision of the Judicial Magistrate to conduct the autopsy of Aamir Liaquat Hussain.

As reported, District and Sessions Judge (East) Khalid Hussain Shahani overturned the decision of Judicial Magistrate (East) Wazeer Hussain Memon who had ordered Hussain’s autopsy on June 18.

Dua Aamir, daughter of the late televangelist and PTI MNA challenged the court’s decision to allow the exhumation of the body for an autopsy.

Aamir Liaquat’s ex-wife reacts to the post-mortem court verdict :

Bushra Iqbal shared a message on Twitter in which she wrote ‘We have got success in the case of late Aamir Liaquat, Alhamdulillah, Allah has made the truth red’.

Bushra Iqbal said that “the honorable court, while accepting the review request, annulled the order of the magistrate, Aamir Liaquat’s dead body will not be exhumed”.

Alhumdulillah Allah ne haq ko surkhuroo kia… We got the success in Marhoom #AamirLiaquat exhumation case. The honourable court allowed the revision and set aside the order of the Magistrate. There will be no exhumation of a dead body. Will share the details soon. Allah is Kareem pic.twitter.com/v4dNPU4yjh — Dr Bushra Iqbal🇵🇰 (@DrBushraIqbal) August 16, 2022

Former PTI leader Aamir Liaquat Hussain, 49, passed away on Jun. 09, 2022.

He was rushed to the hospital after being found unconscious in his room at his Karachi residence.