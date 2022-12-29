Actor Rubya Chaudhry ties the knot with music producer Umair Dar

Actor Rubya Chaudhry has tied the knot with music producer Umair Dar

Rubya Chaudhry took to social media to announce her marriage to Umair Dar.



Though she did not reveal the actual date of the event.

“Alhamdulillah! The Dulha Dulhan (bride and groom) have found the perfect picture that doesn’t give away much of their private lives, but just enough to share their joy with everyone. Finally, we have the opportunity to announce our marriage. Remember us in your prayers,” wrote Chaudhry.

This is the actor’s second marriage.