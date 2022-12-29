Celebrity News

Actor Rubya Chaudhry ties the knot with music producer Umair Dar

Congratulations to the newly weds!

December 29, 2022
Actor Rubya Chaudhry has tied the knot with music producer Umair Dar

Rubya Chaudhry took to social media to announce her marriage to Umair Dar.

Though she did not reveal the actual date of the event.

“Alhamdulillah! The Dulha Dulhan (bride and groom) have found the perfect picture that doesn’t give away much of their private lives, but just enough to share their joy with everyone. Finally, we have the opportunity to announce our marriage. Remember us in your prayers,” wrote Chaudhry.

This is the actor’s second marriage.

 

