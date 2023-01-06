Adil Raja apologizes to Kubra Khan!

Yes, you read it right! the controversial self-claimed analyst YouTuber Adil Raja has apologized to the actress Kubra Khan following the Sindh High Court directives.

Replying to Kubra Khan’s statement on Twitter, Adil Raja wrote: “My intention was never to target any women but to pinpoint a bigger problem pertinent in the system. I am profoundly sorry for the distress caused by speculations arising due to my giving initials, which didn’t include yours. I again appeal to avoid speculations without proof.”

My intention was never to target any women but to pinpoint a bigger problem pertinent in the system. I am profoundly sorry for the distress caused by speculations arising due to me giving initials, which didn't include yours.

I again appeal to avoid speculations without proof. — Adil Raja (@soldierspeaks) January 5, 2023

Earlier in the day, Sindh High Court directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to remove defamatory content against actress Rabia Iqbal alias Kubra Khan from social media.

The development comes as the actress had moved to court against the defamation campaign being run against her on various social media platforms.