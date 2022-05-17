Oyeyeah
Adnan Siddiqui becomes the latest target of PTI’s keyboard warriors

PTI followers are not happy over Adnan Siddiqui's meeting with Nawaz Sharif in London!

Adnan Siddiqui is the latest target of PTI’s keyboard warriors after meeting PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif in London.

As soon as the popular actor turned producer, Adnan Siddiqui shared an update of his meeting with Nawaz Sharif, he become an instant target of hate and trolling.

It’s unfortunate that Pakistanis have lost the virtue of respecting the choices of others, especially the political supporters who have become more violent in intolerant.

Adnan Siddiqui is currently in London with his team to promote his latest production Imran Ashraf-Amar Khan starrer film Dum Mastam.

Adnan Siddiqui shared on social media that Nawaz Sharif was invited to watch Dum Mastam and the former prime minister accepted the invitation.

However, the PTI followers are not happy over Adnan Siddiqui‘s meeting with Nawaz Sharif, and the hate-mongering is visible on the Twitter timeline.

 

 

 

 

