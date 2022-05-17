Adnan Siddiqui becomes the latest target of PTI’s keyboard warriors

Adnan Siddiqui is the latest target of PTI’s keyboard warriors after meeting PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif in London.

As soon as the popular actor turned producer, Adnan Siddiqui shared an update of his meeting with Nawaz Sharif, he become an instant target of hate and trolling.

It’s unfortunate that Pakistanis have lost the virtue of respecting the choices of others, especially the political supporters who have become more violent in intolerant.

Adnan Siddiqui is currently in London with his team to promote his latest production Imran Ashraf-Amar Khan starrer film Dum Mastam.

Adnan Siddiqui shared on social media that Nawaz Sharif was invited to watch Dum Mastam and the former prime minister accepted the invitation.

However, the PTI followers are not happy over Adnan Siddiqui‘s meeting with Nawaz Sharif, and the hate-mongering is visible on the Twitter timeline.

Imagine someone being as dumb as Adnan Siddiqui, who chose Nawaz sharif of all the people to promote his movie. 😭

Matlab itni buri lagti thi apni film, hain.??? — Zartash Chaudhry (@ZartashChaudhry) May 16, 2022

#AdnanSiddiqui meets senior actor in London

Shame on You we boycott you upcoming movie …. Fools #HighestSecurityForIK #امپورٹڈ_حکومت_نامنظور pic.twitter.com/n2mvNsCYNT — Fauzia Siddiqui (@fozisidd) May 16, 2022

#AdnanSiddiqui are you stupid? Don’t you see nawas shareef can’t evn come out to walk in peace just becuz Pakistanis in london hates him.

The whole pmln lot hiding from Pakistanis in london. This is how you make sure no one watch your movie. Itna bewaqof shakhs main ne nhi dekha — Zaki Khan (@ImZak06) May 16, 2022

#AdnanSiddiqui how much you got sold your emaan for ? #ImportedGovtNotAccepted https://t.co/Q4ba9MC7O0 — Seher Khan 4 Imran Khan (@Saher4ImranKhan) May 16, 2022

What idiot tries to promote his movie by meeting one of the most hated politician in the country? Yes, Adnan Siddiqui. — thatonekidpeter (@AliSumeyya) May 16, 2022

امریکی سازش کا ایک اور ثبوت

پاکستان کے معروف اداکار عدنان صدیقی کی امریکی صدر جوبائیڈن کے کہنے پر نواز شریف سے ملاقات pic.twitter.com/ttvIq4aRUL — Mian Dawood (@miandawoodadv) May 16, 2022

The Legend Actor met Adnan Siddiqui in London, He is Nominated for oscar in one of the Great Movie " ClutchPlates ""#امپورٹڈ_حکومت_نامنظور https://t.co/4pYfbm2Ep0 — OAK (@Ovais_Ali_Khan) May 16, 2022

Adnan siddiqui in london for casting actors in his up coming movie choor bazar.#امپورٹڈ_حکومت_نامنظور pic.twitter.com/I7vFmKxIP8 — Naeem Jan (@naeemjanpk) May 17, 2022

Insafins To Adnan Siddiqui After seeing picture with Nawaz sharif !!#AdnanSiddiqui pic.twitter.com/nStvr1a1se — Zahra Liaqat (@IG_Zahra) May 16, 2022

یہ وہی انسان ہے جس نے دو ٹکے کی لڑکی کو پانچ کروڑ میں خریدا تھا!

اخے میرے پاس تم ہو 🤣🤣

اور اب دو ٹکے کے انسان نما کھوتے کے ساتھ کھڑا ہے۔ جب بھی کیا گھاٹے کا سودا کیا۔۔@MaryamNSharif@RoymukhtarRoy @SarmadHameed4 pic.twitter.com/lA3gqUikzi — Erum Shehzadi PTI… (@erum_SAD) May 17, 2022

Aik waqt tha jb brown jacket walay muje achy lgty thy..😐

Important note: Ap b wapis mtt aana.#AdnanSiddiqui pic.twitter.com/W6gyHuLHwk — _Laiba.ijaz 🇵🇰 (@Laibaijaz19) May 16, 2022

Hugely disappointed with Adnan Siddiqui. Meeting an absconder to promote his new film. Shows being half educated means nothing. #ImportedGovernment #NawazSharif #AdnanSiddiqui https://t.co/p7PmGlVr3y — Naz Ahmad (@NaziaAhmad1) May 16, 2022