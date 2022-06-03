Ahad Raza Mir shares his first look from Netflix series ‘Resident Evil’

Ahad Raza Mir has shared his first look at the Netflix series Resident Evil!

The much anticipated Netflix original series Resident Evil will premiere on the OTT platform on the 14th of July 2022.

The cast of the series also includes Lance Reddick, Ella Balinska, Tamara Smart, Siena Agudong, Adeline Rudolph, and Paola Nuñez.

The 28-year-old actor shared a photo of him lying on the bed after his fans left disappointed when they could not catch a glimpse of Ahad in the teaser.

And the details about his character are still under the wraps.

The Parwaaz Hai Junoon actor captioned the photo, “Hope this brings you some ‘JOY.’

Fans were quick k to comment on his post.

“Seeing you brings us joy,” commented one fan.

Another said, “You’re gonna nail this!!!!”

“How do you manage to look this different in ever other project?” one fan added.

“Truly applaud able…!”, another said.