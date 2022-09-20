Aima Baig accused of cheating on ex-fiancé Shahbaz Shigri with ex Qes Ahmed!

The shocking allegations were slapped by a British model Taloulah Mair.

In a Q/A session, someone asked Mair on Instagram responding to a querry, the model shared the screen grab of the screen-grabs alleging Baig’s cheating.

She also shared a screenshot of a conversation with Shahbaz Shigri in which he asked the model to send him screen-grabs proving Baig’s infidelity.

British model Taloulah Mair has made some serious allegations against Aima Baig referring to her as “one of the famous women of Pakistan.”

In her Instagram stories Mair claimed that she was in a relationship with a Pakistani filmmaker (Ahmed) who cheated on her with Aima Baig.

She went to add that Qes Ahmed told her about his deceit while gloating that he is dating one of the well-known singers of Pakistan.

She also accused Aima Baig of spending a holiday together with Qes Ahmed in Dubai and added that the singer also bought the plane ticket for Ahmed.

British model also alleged that Ahmed not only stole money from her and but also from some other “Pakistani” girls, who he was involved with, and claimed that the amount constitutes to $20,000.

It was just a few days ago when Aima Baig, after months of speculation, officially confirmed her split with Shahbaz Shigri!

Singer Aima Baig and actor Shahbaz Shigri exchanged the rings in an extravagant affair in 2021.