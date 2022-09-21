Oyeyeah
Aima Baig’s cheating scandle; British model Taloulah Mair leaks an audio call

British model Taloulah Mair has made some serious allegations against Aima Baig

After slapping cheating allegations on Aima Baig, British model Taloulah Mair has leaked an audio call

In a shocking turn of events, after Aima Baig and Shahbaz Shigri called it quits, British model Taloulah Mair exposed her ex-boyfriend Qes Ahmed, having an affair with Aima Baig.

The development comes just a week after popular singer Aima Baig made it official that she has parted ways with after Shahbaz Shigri.

After making the bombshell cheating accusations, the British model shared a phone call recording on social media.

The alleged audio call leak has become the hot trending top on the Twitter timeline in Pakistan.

And for those unserved here is why the four names Aima Baig, Taloulah Mair, Qes Ahmed, and Shahbaz Shigri are trending.

Aima Baig has been accused of cheating on ex-fiancé Shahbaz Shigri by British model Taloulah Mair.

Mair claims Aima cheated Shahbaz Shigri with her ex-bf Qes Ahmed.

Ever since the allegations were made, the cheating scandal is selling like hotcakes on social media!

 

 

 

