Aima Baig’s cheating scandle; British model Taloulah Mair leaks an audio call

After slapping cheating allegations on Aima Baig, British model Taloulah Mair has leaked an audio call

In a shocking turn of events, after Aima Baig and Shahbaz Shigri called it quits, British model Taloulah Mair exposed her ex-boyfriend Qes Ahmed, having an affair with Aima Baig.

The development comes just a week after popular singer Aima Baig made it official that she has parted ways with after Shahbaz Shigri.

After making the bombshell cheating accusations, the British model shared a phone call recording on social media.

The alleged audio call leak has become the hot trending top on the Twitter timeline in Pakistan.

And for those unserved here is why the four names Aima Baig, Taloulah Mair, Qes Ahmed, and Shahbaz Shigri are trending.

Oh and Aima's Rape accusations?

WTH is going on? pic.twitter.com/5ciZcWDAfR — Fiza Ali (@Merc_Gone_Dark) September 20, 2022

How disgusting it is that women can play the rape card so easily and destroy any men with it. We must learn from Aima Baig and Amber Heard. This is absurd. https://t.co/Uh2I6GZWJt — Umair 🇵🇰🇬🇧 ➡️🇦🇪 (@umairK04) September 21, 2022

Aima Baig has been accused of cheating on ex-fiancé Shahbaz Shigri by British model Taloulah Mair.

Mair claims Aima cheated Shahbaz Shigri with her ex-bf Qes Ahmed.

Ever since the allegations were made, the cheating scandal is selling like hotcakes on social media!

ayo?! aima baig getting exposed 😳 WTF IS GOING ON???! pic.twitter.com/5P7ljjO1kC — ded (@CMPeshawar) September 19, 2022

The entire nation to Aima Baig pic.twitter.com/9uFpsDX55P — Meeru Ansari🇵🇰 (@oye_sun1) September 21, 2022

Aima baig literally lied about r*pe ??cheating ko tou baad mein lao but lying about the most sensitive stuff is totally not okay and acceptable no shame man fr — Inaba🇵🇰 shadab khan stan acc (@inabaabelfaroqi) September 21, 2022