After months of speculation, Aima Baig confirms split with Shahbaz Shigri

After months of speculation, Aima Baig has officially confirmed her split with Shahbaz Shigri!

Singer Aima Baig and actor Shahbaz Shigri exchanged the rings in an extravagant affair in 2021.

Finally, taking to Instagram, Aima Baig confirmed that she has parted ways with her fiance

“Yes, I will always respect this person for giving me a good time,” Aima says in a statement shared on social media.

“Sometimes, sh*t happens for a reason. And to answer all your questions, yes we have parted ways. But we are both doing good and fine, so don’t worry,” she added.

“I wanted to do it in the most respectful way and so I did. People can choose their ways of expressing their feelings, which define who they are from the inside. That’s me telling the truth to anyone wondering if they are or they are not together. And the answer is, nope. Me and Shahbaz are not together anymore.” Aima concluded her statement with, “PS: No more ‘feeling sorry texts’ please! We are doing just fine.”