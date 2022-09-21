Aliza Sultan confirms separation with Feroze Khan, accuses him of domestic violence

Aliza Sultan has confirmed separation with Feroze Khan in a social media post shared on Wednesday.

It’s been a while since divorce rumors were doing rounds on social media that Feroze Khan has parted ways with his wife.

The news of the separation between Feroze Khan and his wife Aliza first surfaced in 2020 however, the Khaani star denied the news.

And in the latest development, While opening up about her divorce, Aliza has made some shocking revelations about her four years of marriage.

Aliza Sultan penned a detailed note that was shared on her Instagram story.

She wrote: “Our marriage of four years was utter chaos. In addition to continuous physical and psychological violence during this period, I had to endure infidelity, blackmailing, and degradation at my husband’s hands. After careful consideration, I have reached the sad conclusion that I cannot spend my whole life in this horrific manner.”

“The welfare and well-being of my children have played a significant role in this decision. I do not want them to grow up in a toxic, unhealthy, and violent household. I’m afraid that their mental development and approach to life would be negatively impacted by exposure to such a hostile environment. No kid should ever have to grow up feeling violence to be a normal part of relationships. I would rather teach them that no wounds are too deep to be healed, no scars too shameful to be concealed at the cost of one’s safety,” she added.

The couple tied the knot in 2018 and share two kids.

The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy, in 2019.

The youngest daughter was born earlier this year on 14 February 2022.