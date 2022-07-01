Alizeh Shah yet again accused of showing tantrums during shooting

Alizeh Shah is yet again accused of showing tantrums during shooting!



It was a while ago when actor-producer Yasir Nawaz brought to light behavioral problems associated with Alizeh Shah.

The Ehd-e-Wafa starlet has been termed ‘’unprofessional’’ and ‘’rude’’ by her fellow co-stars previously on certain occasions.



This time it’s the production house that is reported to have taken formal action against the actress.



Eveready Pictures, lodging a formal complaint against Alizeh to the United Producers Association (UPA).

Alizeh, who also enjoys a huge social media following, is accused of deserting the set of the drama unannounced.



Her tantrum has allegedly caused the production house huge monetary losses.



According to the source, the UPA has confirmed receiving a complaint against Alizeh Shah for having left the set without any prior information which resulted in serious production losses for Eveready Pictures.



As per the filed complaint, Alizeh left the drama shoot of Mohabbat Ki Akhri Kahani without providing any prior information or reason.

The drama was shot in Azad Kashmir.

The upcoming drama Mohabbat Ki Akhri Kahani is a multistarrer Eveready Pictures production featuring Sami Khan in the lead.



Previously, not only Yasir Nawaz, but actor Naveed Raza and actress Zarnish Khan also went on record to say that Alizeh Shah had not only been unprofessional but held personal grudges on sets against her co-stars including seniors.



