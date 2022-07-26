Allah Rakha Pepsi – The fault in our stars

Allah Rakha Pepsi has been trending on the social media timeline ever since PML-N celebrated their win at Lahore’s Liberty Chowk on July 22.



But who is this guy who instantly became famous for all the wrong reasons, though he was hired to perform his gig.



Allah Rakha PaniPuri aka Allah Rekha Pepsi is a comedian from Lahore. He is known for his One Man Show. He does parodies of different singers and artists. He has performed in many Indian Comedy Shows as well.



He got famous when he performed a parody of Michael Jackson in ARY’s Show Dum Hai To Entertain Kar.

It was heartbreaking to see an artist trolling another artist just because he performed at the opponent’s political camp!

I would much rather that PMLN which always looks down on artists & art choose Mr Allah Rakha Pepsi as their next party chief. After 32 years of failed actors & Fake Calibri Queens , Mr Allah Rakha’s tongue in cheek humour is a welcome change to NOON. pic.twitter.com/M9eWW8oMCP — salman ahmad (@sufisal) July 24, 2022

As reported, Allah Rakha Pepsi specifically told that he has no affiliation with any political party, and that’s what he does to feed his kids.

The question of why some states are termed strong and others weak has traditionally been addressed using measures of economic growth, resources, and quality of life.

Unfortunately, we, after the above-said factors have become the weakest state when it comes to society and behaviors.

Remember Ahsan Iqbal’s McDonald’s incident some two weeks ago. That episode was wrapped up after the people who had hurled abuses went to Ahsan Iqbal’s home and offered an apology.

But the question arises have we forgotten to accept and respect others with the choices they opt for?

The same trolling was directed towards Allah Rakha PaniPuri because the artist stood at a show that was arranged by PML-N, not PTI.

Or maybe that’s the fault of our stars they should not be part of political campaigns if they want to earn respect.

عدالت میں ن لیگ کے وکلاء بھی اللہ رکھا پیپسی جیسی پرفارمنس ہی دے رہے تھے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) July 25, 2022

Surprisingly PMLN brought comedians in today’s “political power show” at #LibertyChowk to attract some public but even that didn’t worked well,PTI supporters are saying Ata Tarar’s(whom they used to call Dentonic wala bandar) speech was better than Allah Rakha Pepsi’s performance pic.twitter.com/kjqhprY2v1 — The Blank Page Official (@PageBlank) July 23, 2022

اب جہاں جاؤ گے جوتیاں ہی پڑینگے کیونکہ تو جوتے کھانے کے لائک ہے ننگی لیگ کے جلسی میں مراسی پن دکھا کر اب یہاں یہ بتانے آئے ہو کیسی لگی میری پرفارمنس اس پرفارمنس کے لئے تین لفظ



لاخ دی لعنت — بنگش ⁰1² (@tariq_bangash05) July 24, 2022

Will be epic if history remembers PDM's death through Allah Rakha Pepsi's performance – calling it "The Last Dance". — Fuzail Zafar (@Fuzail_Z) July 25, 2022

PTI's entertainment faces:



Abrar ul Haq, Salman Ahmad, Bilal Khan, Junaid Jamshed (Late)



Meanwhile,



PMl-N's entertainment faces :



Allah Rakha Pepsi Wala urf Punjabi Michael Jackson — Sehar Shinwari (@SeharShinwari) July 25, 2022

I want Allah Rakha Pepsi on my funeral — Monster | LQ 🇵🇰🇵🇸 (@cookiexcremee) July 25, 2022

Is he angry with IK or PMLN for giving chance to Allah Rakha Pepsi instead of him? https://t.co/WuK05lpKkJ — Arsalan Zia William (@arsalanwilliam) July 25, 2022

On the positive side, Allah Rakha Pepsi is now a new sensation, thanks to Twitter, and can pull more crowds.

