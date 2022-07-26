Oyeyeah
Allah Rakha Pepsi – The fault in our stars

It's heartbreaking to see people trolling an artist just because he performed at the opponent's political camp!

By Saman Siddiqui
Allah Rakha Pepsi has been trending on the social media timeline ever since PML-N celebrated their win at Lahore’s Liberty Chowk on July 22.

But who is this guy who instantly became famous for all the wrong reasons, though he was hired to perform his gig.

Allah Rakha PaniPuri aka Allah Rekha Pepsi is a comedian from Lahore. He is known for his One Man Show. He does parodies of different singers and artists. He has performed in many Indian Comedy Shows as well.

He got famous when he performed a parody of Michael Jackson in ARY’s Show Dum Hai To Entertain Kar.

It was heartbreaking to see an artist trolling another artist just because he performed at the opponent’s political camp!

As reported, Allah Rakha Pepsi specifically told that he has no affiliation with any political party, and that’s what he does to feed his kids.

The question of why some states are termed strong and others weak has traditionally been addressed using measures of economic growth, resources, and quality of life.

Unfortunately, we, after the above-said factors have become the weakest state when it comes to society and behaviors.

Remember Ahsan Iqbal’s McDonald’s incident some two weeks ago. That episode was wrapped up after the people who had hurled abuses went to Ahsan Iqbal’s home and offered an apology.

But the question arises have we forgotten to accept and respect others with the choices they opt for?

The same trolling was directed towards Allah Rakha PaniPuri because the artist stood at a show that was arranged by  PML-N, not PTI.

Or maybe that’s the fault of our stars they should not be part of political campaigns if they want to earn respect.

 

 

 

On the positive side, Allah Rakha Pepsi is now a new sensation, thanks to Twitter, and can pull more crowds.

 

Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.
