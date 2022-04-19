Oyeyeah
Amir Khan mugged at gunpoint in East London

"Just had my watch taken off me at gunpoint in East London, Leyton," Amir broke the news via a tweet.

Boxer Amir Khan was mugged at gunpoint in East London on Monday evening.

He was robbed of his luxury watch by two men who pointed a gun at his face while out with his wife Faryal Makhdoom in east London’s area Leyton.

Sharing details of the incident, he went on to say, “I crossed the road with Faryal, luckily she was a few steps behind me. 2 men ran to me, he asked for my watch whilst having a gun pointed in my face. The main thing is we’re both safe.”

The 35-year-old former boxing world champion married Faryal Makhdoom in 2013 in New York and the couple has three children, named Lamisah, Muhammad, and Alayna.

And apparently, netizens had plenty of time to register their weird views in response to Amir Khan’s tweet.

 

 

While there were few who were glad that Amir and Faryal were safe.

 

 

