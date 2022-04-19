Amir Khan mugged at gunpoint in East London

Boxer Amir Khan was mugged at gunpoint in East London on Monday evening.

He was robbed of his luxury watch by two men who pointed a gun at his face while out with his wife Faryal Makhdoom in east London’s area Leyton.

“Just had my watch taken off me at gunpoint in East London, Leyton,” Amir broke the news via a tweet.

Sharing details of the incident, he went on to say, “I crossed the road with Faryal, luckily she was a few steps behind me. 2 men ran to me, he asked for my watch whilst having a gun pointed in my face. The main thing is we’re both safe.”

Just had my watch taken off me at gun point in East London, Leyton. I crossed the road with Faryal, luckily she was few steps behind me. 2 men ran to me, he asked for my watch whist having a gun pointed in my face. The main thing is we’re both safe. — Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) April 18, 2022

The 35-year-old former boxing world champion married Faryal Makhdoom in 2013 in New York and the couple has three children, named Lamisah, Muhammad, and Alayna.

And apparently, netizens had plenty of time to register their weird views in response to Amir Khan’s tweet.

Be careful brother choty choty Nawaz Sharif London main ghum rhe hain — Ahmed.. 🇵🇰🇵🇸 (@nwgenerationX) April 18, 2022

bro .. time to get one of these beauties … never been mugged once wearing one of these 🙂 ps. plus it has a stop watch on it and is water resistance to 100 metres and has a light though i can never work out the difference between IIIIII and the bell sign! ps. glad all safe pic.twitter.com/mATs9xUBiW — Talkingtotheauthor (@Talkingtotheau1) April 18, 2022

Oh my god. This is why you don’t set foot in east london 💀 the ghetto — zari (@Zari7861) April 18, 2022

Why say East London and not just Leyton? Don’t stereotypical East London as it’s a big place! Hope your ok but don’t tarnish East London! — Jay Cee (@Claret_Cook) April 18, 2022

Just a normal day in karachi — Izma. (@IzmaSiddiqi) April 18, 2022

While there were few who were glad that Amir and Faryal were safe.

Alhamdulilah! Money can go as it comes again, but we only have one Amir Khan! May Allah almighty protect yourself and your respected wife, and keep you both happy together! Ameen Thumma Ameen! King Khan! ✊🏻 — Ali Naqi (@AliNaqiSyed1) April 18, 2022

Good job you’re safe.

I don’t wear a watch anymore…..there’s a clock on your mobile!

Take care!

Ps. Let’s see @SadiqKhan respond to this outrageous spate of robberies. — Nigel Ace (@nigeace) April 18, 2022