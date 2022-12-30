Celebrity News

Andrew Tate arrested in Romania in connection to human trafficking and rape allegations

Andrew Tate inadvertently tipped off Romanian authorities of his presence in Romania with his response video to Greta Thunberg.

NewsDeskDecember 30, 2022
0 1 1 minute read

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan are reported to have been arrested in Romania in connection to human trafficking and rape allegations.

As reported, Romanian prosecutors asked a Bucharest court on Friday to extend the detention of Andrew Tate by 30 days.

Tate, a former professional kickboxer, and his brother Tristan were detained on Thursday for an initial 24 hours alongside two Romanian suspects, prosecutors from the anti-organized crime unit said in a statement after raiding their properties in Bucharest.

“Anti-organised crime prosecutors have notified the rights and liberties judge with the Bucharest Court with a proposal to remand the four suspects for 30 days,” the prosecutors said on Friday.

On Wednesday, the world saw Andrew Tate embroiled in a high-profile Twitter spat with teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Related Articles

Read more: Greta Thunberg’s befitting reply to Andrew Tate leaves Twitter in fits

The incident earned him much derision from internet users.

However, it was the pizza box featured in Tate’s video that led the Romanian authorities to track him in the country.

Authorities used his video, which displayed pizza boxes from a nearby company called Jerry’s Pizza prominently, as evidence that he was in Romania.

And within 24 hours of sending his video to Thunberg, Tate was detained.

Responding to the development, Thunberg on Friday in a tweet said, “This is what happens when you don’t recycle your pizza boxes.”

 

Social media users are having a ball along with Thunberg at the moment.

 

Following the controversial influencer’s arrest hashtag #PizzaTate started trending on the Twitter timeline.

 

 

NewsDeskDecember 30, 2022
0 1 1 minute read

NewsDesk

Related Articles

Tuba Anwar’s mobile number leaked, receives lewd messages

December 28, 2022

Maulana Tariq Jamil suffers cardiac arrest in Canada

December 27, 2022

It’s wedding bells for Ali Gul Pir

December 25, 2022

BTS’s Jin 1st Military Photos Leave the ARMY Swooning

December 25, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

seven + 20 =

Back to top button