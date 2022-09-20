Oyeyeah
Angelina Jolie arrives in flood-ravaged Pakistan

By Saman Siddiqui
Angelina Jolie arrived in flood-ravaged Pakistan on Tuesday.

Hollywood star and International humanitarian Angelina Jolie’s visit to Pakistan is intended to draw international attention to the country’s unfolding humanitarian crisis.

As reported, Jolie is visiting to witness and gain an understanding of the situation, and to hear from people affected directly about their needs, and about steps to prevent such suffering in the future.

Hollywood star has previously visited Pakistan twice she met with victims of the 2010 floods, and earlier in 2005 following the earthquake.

According to the statement issued by the International Rescue Committee (IRC), Angelina Jolie will meet the affected people during her visit to the flood-affected areas and discuss measures to prevent such problems in the future.

Shabnam Baloch, Pakistan Country Director at the IRC said:

“The climate crisis is destroying lives and futures in Pakistan, with severe consequences, especially for women and children. The resulting economic loss from these floods will likely lead to food insecurity and an increase in violence against women and girls. We need immediate support to reach people in urgent need, and long-term investments to stop climate change from destroying our collective futures. With more rains expected in the coming months, we hope Angelina Jolie’s visit will help the world wake up and take action.”

