Its official! Asim Azhar and Merub Ali are engaged!

Months after the speculations of dating, celebrity singer Asim Azhar and social media influencer turned actress Merub Ali.

The new couple announced the good news in identical posts in their respective Instagram accounts by sharing two photos from the engagement ceremony.

“Shukar Alhamdulillah. With the grace of Allah Almighty and our parent’s duas, we announce our Imam Zamin – engagement. May Allah SWT and Ahlebait (as) keep us protected and this happy forever, Aameen. Keep us in your prayers,” Asim and Merub captioned their posts.

