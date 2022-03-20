Oyeyeah
Celebrity News

Its official! Asim Azhar and Merub Ali are engaged

Congratulations are in order for the newest celebrity couple in town.

OyeYeah News    By NewsDesk78 views
posted on
Asim Azhar and Merub Ali are engagedAsim Azhar and Merub Ali are engaged | OyeYeah News
Views

Its official! Asim Azhar and Merub Ali are engaged!

Months after the speculations of dating, celebrity singer Asim Azhar and social media influencer turned actress Merub Ali.

Published Earlier:

The new couple announced the good news in identical posts in their respective Instagram accounts by sharing two photos from the engagement ceremony.
“Shukar Alhamdulillah. With the grace of Allah Almighty and our parent’s duas, we announce our Imam Zamin – engagement. May Allah SWT and Ahlebait (as) keep us protected and this happy forever, Aameen. Keep us in your prayers,” Asim and Merub captioned their posts.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Asim Azhar (@asimazhar)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Merub Ali (@meruub)

Congratulations are in order for the newest celebrity couple in town.
Within minutes of announcing their engagement, Asim Azhar and Merub Ali’s Instagram post feed was filled with congratulatory messages and wishes.

the authorNewsDesk
All posts byNewsDesk

You Might Also Like

Recommended For You