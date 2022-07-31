Ayesha Omar reveals to be part of Pak-Turk collaboration Sultan Selahaddin Eyyubi series

Ayesha Omar has revealed being part of the upcoming Pak-Turkish collaboration Sultan Selahaddin Eyyubi series.

It was a day ago when a grand unveiling of the set of the production was held in Istanbul, Turkey.

Taking it to social media, Bulbulay actress posted about how humbled and grateful she is for the opportunity to be a part of the first-ever Pak/Turk collaboration.

Sharing photos from the set, Ayesha wrote, “Humbled, supremely grateful and floored to be a part of history in the making. Thank you, Allah, for this fantastic opportunity to tell the world our story, with the coolest team, the coolest crew, and in the coolest city ever. One dreams of stuff like this. And I dared to do so. But it’s all HIM.”

“On the sets of the first ever Pakistan/Turkey Colab telling the story of one of the greatest Islamic warriors in the history of the world, the great #selahaddineyyubi,” she added.

“This is just the beginning. Cannot wait to be in costume, on set, and in character. InshAllah!” she said.

The upcoming series is a venture between Pakistani and Turkish cinema as Turkey’s Tycoon Akli Film Productions and Pakistan’s Ansari Films and Shah Films have joined hands to produce upcoming biography about the iconic Muslim leader Selahaddin Eyyubi.