Ayeza Khan shares the ordeals Couple Goals along with parenting

Ayeza Khan shares the ordeals of Couple Goals along with parenting with a cute video clip on Instagram.

Be it the celebrities or any other parents on the planet, raising kids is the hardest unpaid job.

It was the other day when a popular celebrity couple Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor were struggling to get the ‘perfect couple goal click’ at the balcony as their two cute kids were watching from inside and their little one started crying hard.

The person behind the camera captured the moment that was later shared by Ayeza Khan on her Instagram.

The little ones felt visibly alienated and ignored as they were locked up at the moment.

She captioned the clip saying, “Organic content! The real struggle behind getting the perfect ‘Couple goal picture; after 2 babies.”

Ayeza and Danish tied the knot in 2004 and have two kids, daughter Hoorain and son Ryan.