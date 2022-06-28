Behroze Sabzwari shares public apology over comments for Khalil-ur-Rehman

Behroze Sabzwari has shared a public apology over his comments for Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar.
During a recent interview, Behroze Sabzwari, while answering a question about Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar, said that the popular playwright would be a punching bag for people if he wasn’t a writer.
The veteran actor has now shared a public apology, saying that he was just joking,
Behroze Sabzwari in a video message apologized and clarified that his relationship with Khalil-Ur-Rehman is a friendly one, and he only said it because of how blunt the writer is with his opinions.
View this post on Instagram
Sabzwari had appeared on a local talk show Hasna Mana Hai along with actor Javed Sheikh.
During one of the segments, the Tanhaiyaan actor gave an opinion on writer Khalilur Rehman Qamar’s profession.
View this post on Instagram