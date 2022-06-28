Behroze Sabzwari shares public apology over comments for Khalil-ur-Rehman

Behroze Sabzwari has shared a public apology over his comments for Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar.

During a recent interview, Behroze Sabzwari, while answering a question about Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar, said that the popular playwright would be a punching bag for people if he wasn’t a writer.

The veteran actor has now shared a public apology, saying that he was just joking,

Behroze Sabzwari in a video message apologized and clarified that his relationship with Khalil-Ur-Rehman is a friendly one, and he only said it because of how blunt the writer is with his opinions.



Sabzwari had appeared on a local talk show Hasna Mana Hai along with actor Javed Sheikh.

During one of the segments, the Tanhaiyaan actor gave an opinion on writer Khalilur Rehman Qamar’s profession.