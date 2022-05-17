Bella Hadid pens a painful note for Nakba Day.

The day marks the commemoration of the Nakba, also known as the Palestinian Catastrophe, which comprised the destruction of Palestinian society and homeland in 1948, and the permanent displacement of a majority of the Palestinian people.

“Nakba Day. Thinking of my father today. Crying tears for him. Thinking of all of the Nakba survivors, now refugees. Our elders who are still not allowed to return to their homeland. I’m holding Palestine in my heart today. And every day. The never-ending Nakba,” the Bella captioned the post.

“The feeling is just sad. Sad that this is another year of babies being born in an occupation. Another year of pain. Sad that my dad keeps aging another year, just to watch his people go through the same pain he experienced. Sad.”

Palestinian-American model went on to say: The only thing I wanted to do today was hug my baba and tell him how proud I am of him. Not only for being so resilient and surviving but for living every single day with the extreme trauma that something like this causes a child. The worst part? No one would even validate his history and what his family had been through. “There’s no such thing as Palestine” That could possibly be the worst. Free Palestine forever. I am so proud to be Palestinian.

Gigi also re-shared her sister Alana’s Instagram story.

The Instagram story featured their father, with a caption, “Mohamed Hadid is a Nakba survivor and today we remember 74 years of ongoing Nakba and say we are proud Palestinians.”

Bella, 25, continues to speak up for Palestinians.

She slammed Israeli forces for attacking slain Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh’s funeral procession, two days ago.

Bella said it was indicative of the kind of torture and abuse Palestinians face at the hands of the Israeli military.