Bilawal Bhutto Zardari celebrates Eid with nephew in Dubai

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari celebrated the first day of Eid ul Fitr with his nephew in Dubai.

Cute photos of Bilawal Uncle holding nephew Mir Hakim Mehmood Chaudhry, son of Bakhtawar Zardari is the most adorable thing to come across on social media.

PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who is celebrating Eid in Dubai with his sisters, shared adorable photos of his nephew on social media with the caption, “Mir Hakim’s first Eid.”

It was a week ago when Bilawal took oath as the federal minister.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman has been given the portfolio of the foreign ministry.

Bilawal Bhutto, 33, has become the country’s youngest-ever foreign minister.