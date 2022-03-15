Oyeyeah
Bilawal spotted enjoying The Batman screening at Islo cinema along with PPP leaders

PPP leaders share there cinema outing on social media.

It seems like PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is also a Batman fan.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was spotted enjoying The Batman screening at Islo cinema along with PPP leaders over the weekend.

It is pertinent to mention here that PPP leadership is currently in the federal capital because of the no-confidence motion.

Published Earlier:

And they found the perfect outing to destress themselves from all the political happenings.

PPP leader Nabil Gabol shared a selfie in a tweet that he clicked at the cinema, along with Bilawal and Khursheed Shah.

PPP Senator Sherry Rehman also shared a glimpse of the movie night with Bilawal Bhutto in her Instagram story. 

