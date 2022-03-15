Bilawal spotted enjoying The Batman screening at Islo cinema along with PPP leaders

It seems like PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is also a Batman fan.



Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was spotted enjoying The Batman screening at Islo cinema along with PPP leaders over the weekend.

It is pertinent to mention here that PPP leadership is currently in the federal capital because of the no-confidence motion.

And they found the perfect outing to destress themselves from all the political happenings.

PPP leader Nabil Gabol shared a selfie in a tweet that he clicked at the cinema, along with Bilawal and Khursheed Shah.

Right now watching movie at Centauras islamabad with Chairman Bilawal . pic.twitter.com/fd2pF0kuiA — Nabil Gabol (@Nabilgabol) March 13, 2022

PPP Senator Sherry Rehman also shared a glimpse of the movie night with Bilawal Bhutto in her Instagram story.