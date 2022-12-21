Celebrity News

Veteran classical singer Bilqees Khanum passes away in Karachi

Veteran singer Bilqees Khanum passed away in Karachi on Wednesday after a prolonged illness.

Her funeral prayers will be held at Imam Bargah Khairul Amal on Thursday.

Best known for her classical songs “Chaap Tilak” and “Anokha Ladla”, Bilqees Khanum, a prominent classical singer was married to the eminent Sitar player Ustad Rais Khan who passed away back in 2017.

Her brother Mohsin Raza is also a famous musician.

She is survived by her four sons, two of whom live in India while the other two are in Pakistan.

Her sons living in India opted to carry the legacy of their father’s Mewaat family with Sohail Raees Khan a known sitar performer while Shahzad Khan is a famous Indian TV star.

Her sons Hazoor Hussnain and Farhan Raees Khan, who live in Pakistan, are also sitar performers.

The departed soul was best known for her playback singing in films including Mela Sajna Di (1972), and Nai Zindagi Naya Jeevan (1968).

Mat Samjho Humne Bhula Diya and Kuch Din To Baso Meri Aankhon Mein are two of her most famous songs among many.

Fans mourn Khanum’s death who has been regarded as a big name in showbiz circles and her singing is an inspiration for newcomers.

 

