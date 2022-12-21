Veteran classical singer Bilqees Khanum passes away in Karachi

Veteran singer Bilqees Khanum passed away in Karachi on Wednesday after a prolonged illness.

Her funeral prayers will be held at Imam Bargah Khairul Amal on Thursday.

Best known for her classical songs “Chaap Tilak” and “Anokha Ladla”, Bilqees Khanum, a prominent classical singer was married to the eminent Sitar player Ustad Rais Khan who passed away back in 2017.

Her brother Mohsin Raza is also a famous musician.

She is survived by her four sons, two of whom live in India while the other two are in Pakistan.

Her sons living in India opted to carry the legacy of their father’s Mewaat family with Sohail Raees Khan a known sitar performer while Shahzad Khan is a famous Indian TV star.

Her sons Hazoor Hussnain and Farhan Raees Khan, who live in Pakistan, are also sitar performers.

The departed soul was best known for her playback singing in films including Mela Sajna Di (1972), and Nai Zindagi Naya Jeevan (1968).

Mat Samjho Humne Bhula Diya and Kuch Din To Baso Meri Aankhon Mein are two of her most famous songs among many.



Fans mourn Khanum’s death who has been regarded as a big name in showbiz circles and her singing is an inspiration for newcomers.

Another legend lost. Famous singer Bilqees Khanum Jee who sang the famous “Anokha Ladla”& “Kuch din toh Baso meri Ankhon mein” has left for the heavenly abode. May her soul rest in peace Ameen. My condolences to her family & fans #خان_تیری_جرأت_کو_سلام pic.twitter.com/PrBdT12cs3 — Mishi khan (@mishilicious) December 21, 2022

In my childhood I would go to sleep while listening to songs of Bilqees Khanum on PTV.

This one "کچھ دن تو بسو میری آنکھوں میں، پھر خواب اگر ہو جاو تو کیا" was one of my favourite.

Today she left for her eternal abode.

Here is that song.https://t.co/sjufjVN8dJ — Shams uz zaman (@shamsZaman_72) December 21, 2022

Rest in peace. Kuch Din To Baso – Bilqees Khanum | EMI Pakistan Originals https://t.co/9s05ZYrZHX via @YouTube — Khalid Hussain (@khr_raza) December 21, 2022