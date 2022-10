Cricket greats Bishan Singh Bedi, Intikhab Alam and Shafqat Rana meet at Kartarpur

Cricket greats Bishan Singh Bedi, Intikhab Alam, and Shafqat Ranameet at Kartarpur on Tuesday.

As reported, former Indian spinner Bishan Singh Bedi came to Kartarpur Sahib on a one-day visa.

Bedi had expressed his desire to meet former Pakistan captain Intikhab Alam, and when Bedi came to Pakistan through Kartarpur Corridor and Intikhab Alam and Shafqat Rana reached there from Lahore to meet him.

Kartarpur Corridor has been uniting people from both sides of the border. Previously we have seen emotional meetings of families who had been separated amid the partition.

This time it was a friendly reunion of the great cricketers, once arch rivals at the field, who met after a long time and recalled old playing days.



Memorable photos from the meeting were shared on social media.

Lovely pic: the great @BishanBedi with former Pak captain and leg spinner Intikhab Alam at Kartarpur Sahib. Human relations must cross the LOC. 🙏👍 pic.twitter.com/JvVHaZFV78 — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) October 4, 2022