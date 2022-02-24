Black Panther star Lupita Nyong’o visits Karachi for a wedding

Black Panther star Lupita Nyong’o visiting Karachi for a wedding.

The Oscar-winning actress was spotted in the port city enjoying a friend’s wedding.

A number of social media posts shared revealed that had come to attend the wedding of Pakistani artist Misha Japanwala.

The Pakistani artist is known for her wearable breastplate sculptures that were donned by international stars like Cardi B and Halsey.

According to a tweet shared by author Anila Ali Lupita Nyong’o attended the mehndi ceremony of her friend’s daughter.

Where she rocked the mehndi function with a dance performance.

The news of a Hollywood star’s presence in Karachi was first broken by journalist Sadiq Das on Instagram.

“let me tell you that Lupita is in Karachi ..dancing the night away at a beach wedding. Misha Japanwala tied the knot today!! Seen with her is the go-to wedding choreographer @zahidhussainchor,” he captioned his slider post on Instagram.

