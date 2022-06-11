K-pop boyband Blitzers’ Lahore trip leaves social media intrigue

Kpop boyband Blitzers’ Lahore trip leaves social media intrigue!

Yes, you read it right the popular K-pop boyband members Jinhwa, Go_U, Juhan, Sya, Chris, Lutan and Wooju have been visiting Lahore.

Their social media post caught Pakistanis by a surprise.

The images posted on the group’s official social media handles show the boys enjoying their trip to the historical Lahore fort and enjoying the local food.

The most interesting features of Blitzers’ photos are miniature 2D acrylic versions of themselves that are traveling with them and make the clicks and videos more intriguing.

Well, that marks the first official visit of any K-pop band to Pakistan.

Many Pakistani responded to Blitzer’s Lahore’s photos by inviting them to other cities including Karachi and Islamabad.

Fans are curious to find out what that hashtag #BLITZERS_OPEN_SESAME in Lahore is all about?