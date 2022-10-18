BTS taking a career break to fulfill mandatory military service

BTS is retiring to complete mandatory military service!

The international K-pop sensation boy band, BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, will be taking a career break to fulfill the mandatory 2-year military service in South Korea.

BTS boy band was formed in 2010 and debuted in 2013 under Big Hit Entertainment.

The septet—comprise of members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook—co-writes and co-produces much of their own material.

BTS managing company has made an official announcement that the members of the boy band are parting ways to fulfill a requirement of the South Korean government.

The announcement comes just months after BTS announced they would be taking a break, with some members pursuing individual projects.

“Both the company and the members of BTS are looking forward to reconvening as a group again around 2025 following their service commitment,” said their management company in a statement.

The first one to enroll in the military service is going to be Jin, who’s on the verge of turning 30 years old, the oldest member of BTS.

He will be followed by the second oldest member Suga, who’s 29 at the moment.

“We’ll withdraw our request delaying Jin’s enlistment at the end of the month and will follow the administration’s enlistment procedures,” the announcement said adding the other members will also enlist in order according to their plans.



The announcement ends years of debate over whether K-pop stars might be getting exempted from military duties.

Back in 2020, South Korea’s parliament passed a bill allowing the country’s biggest K-pop stars to delay their duties until the age of 30.

Here’s the full statement of BIGHIT Music company:

In South Korea, all able-bodied men aged 18-28 must serve for about two years in the military.

South Korea retains compulsory military service because the country is still technically at war with North Korea, its nuclear-armed neighbor.