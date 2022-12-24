Celebrity News

BTS’s Jin 1st Military Photos Leave the ARMY Swooning

NewsDeskDecember 25, 2022
0 6 1 minute read

BTS’s Jin 1st Military photos have arrived which has left the K-pop band’s fan following known worldwide as the ARMY swooning!

Jin is the first and the eldest member of the boy band BTS to enter the military service.

He enlisted on December 13 at the 5th Infantry Division recruit training centre in Yeoncheon County of Gyeonggi Province.

As reported, after completing basic military training, Jin will serve as an active-duty soldier.

Here is how Jin looks in the South Korean Military uniform:

Related Articles

A day earlier, a website for loved ones to stay updated with the Korean military, The Camp, shared a new photo of Jin in uniform.

The ARMY was quick to respond to the newly posted photo of their idol star.

 

Some other photos and video clips showing Jin at work at the military training camp went viral on social media.

BTS’s Jin Military Photos Leave the ARMY Swooning!

 

 

 

The act has drawn some concerns as some fans took it as a breach of privacy, while many showered their praises as well.

NewsDeskDecember 25, 2022
0 6 1 minute read

NewsDesk

Related Articles

Who is Mirza Bilal Baig? Reham Khan’s Third Husband

December 23, 2022

Reham Khan has ‘Found her Soulmate’; Announces third marriage

December 23, 2022

Veteran classical singer Bilqees Khanum passes away in Karachi

December 21, 2022

Its wedding bells for Shaheen Shah Afridi

December 21, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

four × four =

Back to top button