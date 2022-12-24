BTS’s Jin 1st Military Photos Leave the ARMY Swooning

BTS’s Jin 1st Military photos have arrived which has left the K-pop band’s fan following known worldwide as the ARMY swooning!

Jin is the first and the eldest member of the boy band BTS to enter the military service.

He enlisted on December 13 at the 5th Infantry Division recruit training centre in Yeoncheon County of Gyeonggi Province.

As reported, after completing basic military training, Jin will serve as an active-duty soldier.

Here is how Jin looks in the South Korean Military uniform:

A day earlier, a website for loved ones to stay updated with the Korean military, The Camp, shared a new photo of Jin in uniform.

The ARMY was quick to respond to the newly posted photo of their idol star.

Some other photos and video clips showing Jin at work at the military training camp went viral on social media.

BTS’s Jin Military Photos Leave the ARMY Swooning!

베레모까지 썼어 너무 멋져 ღღ #JIN pic.twitter.com/B5kTKfIR0n — BOY BE MYTH (@boybe_myth) December 23, 2022

"It's like a drama snap"

"It looks like a picture from a drama shoot"

"He's so handsome. It's like a movie scene"#TheAstronaut #Jin #진 #방탄소년단진 pic.twitter.com/wjLhi4tdBN — VOTE JIN ON SMA 🚨 (@seokjinyeogiya) December 24, 2022

Glad we can catch a glimpse of Jin’s military life. Stay strong. Stay healthy dear! We miss you. #WaitingForTheAstronaut #jin #seokjin pic.twitter.com/dzpTrFWyAo — Kath ✨ Jin 👩‍🚀 countdown to June 12,2024 (@btsjingal) December 23, 2022

He looks so handsome in his uniform 💜💕💓 🫡

Military Trainee

11th Division

2nd Platoon

Team 5

46. Kim Seokjin#jin #seokjin #WaitingForTheAstronaut pic.twitter.com/Z3qFo3JCm3 — Kath ✨ Jin 👩‍🚀 countdown to June 12,2024 (@btsjingal) December 23, 2022

The act has drawn some concerns as some fans took it as a breach of privacy, while many showered their praises as well.