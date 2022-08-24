Oyeyeah
Celebrity News

BTS’s V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie Dating? Hot Rumors Are Ripe Again

the South Korean singers have been swept up in dating rumors after a Twitter user shared a new photo.

OyeYeah News    By NewsDesk18 views
posted on
Views

Are BTS’s V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie dating? well, some hot rumors are ripe again!

It was back in May when dating rumors between the two K-pop idols Jennie and V were spread on social media after a photo from their alleged Jeju island trip went viral on the internet.

Published Earlier:

At the latest, both the South Korean singers have been swept up in dating rumors after a Twitter user shared a new photo.

The photo is believed to be a mirror selfie being taken at BTS’s V home by, BLACKPINK’s Jennie.

The Twitter user claims that the photos were leaked by Jennie’s friend, as the photos were only sent to Jennie’s close friends.

The Twitter user has also curiously mentioned the name 이주형 (Lee Joo Hyung).

 

The ARMY and Jennie’s fans were quick to analyze the new photo with the previous ones shared by V to make the point valid that this latest mirror selfie is taken at V’s home.

While some think its not a photoshop thing, others want to wait for the official statement.

 

 

A new alleged photo shared by the same social media user featured Jennie,  seen taking a photo of V in a makeup room.

According to the South Korean media, BTS’s V greeted the press at Incheon International Airport on his way to New York on the morning of August 24.

And fans speculate that the K-pop idol is headed to the US to meet Jennie as all four members of BLACKPINK were scheduled to fly to New York on August 25.

A representative of YG Entertainment stated, “BLACKPINK intend on carrying out a very tightly packed schedule once they leave on August 25, the group will attend the ‘MTV VMAs’ as well as various other schedules for their 2nd full album comeback.”

the authorNewsDesk
All posts byNewsDesk

You Might Also Like

Recommended For You