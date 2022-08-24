BTS’s V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie Dating? Hot Rumors Are Ripe Again

Are BTS’s V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie dating? well, some hot rumors are ripe again!

It was back in May when dating rumors between the two K-pop idols Jennie and V were spread on social media after a photo from their alleged Jeju island trip went viral on the internet.

At the latest, both the South Korean singers have been swept up in dating rumors after a Twitter user shared a new photo.

The photo is believed to be a mirror selfie being taken at BTS’s V home by, BLACKPINK’s Jennie.

The Twitter user claims that the photos were leaked by Jennie’s friend, as the photos were only sent to Jennie’s close friends.

The Twitter user has also curiously mentioned the name 이주형 (Lee Joo Hyung).

new unseen/exclusive:#JENNIE from #BLACKPINK really loves to take and share pictures with #TAEHYUNG #V from #BTS with all of her friends! Doesnt she, 이주형? Maybe the media can ask them some questions during their time in the US. Best friends? or more? #TAENNIE pic.twitter.com/rN4zB5rrMn — gurumiharibo (@gurumiharibo) August 24, 2022

The ARMY and Jennie’s fans were quick to analyze the new photo with the previous ones shared by V to make the point valid that this latest mirror selfie is taken at V’s home.

While some think its not a photoshop thing, others want to wait for the official statement.

Taehyung with Mirror selfi same place as photo with Jennie

you deserve to be happy😍#TAENNIE #JENNY #TAEHYUNG pic.twitter.com/bSAaxl7EEp — Sabet (@Sabetzaa) August 24, 2022

it's looking real if only there are no outline fails they missed out most esp the shirt and the hair overlapping lmao pic.twitter.com/ZZ9pKZXbAY — calie 🌌 (@ajeonis) August 24, 2022