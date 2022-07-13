Oyeyeah
Celebrity News

Bulbul e Mehran Rubina Qureshi passes away

Wife of veteran film star Mustafa Qureshi has been suffering from cancer for the last two years.

OyeYeah News    By Saman Siddiqui12 views
posted on
Rubina Qureshi passes awayBulbul e Mehran Rubina Qureshi passes away | OyeYeah News
Views

Legendary Sindhi folk singer Rubina Qureshi, wife of veteran film star Mustafa Qureshi passed away in Karachi on Wednesday.

As reported, Rubina Qureshi passed away in her Karachi residence on Wednesday morning. She was 81.

The singer, popularly known as “Nightingale of Sindh”, has been suffering from cancer for the last two years.

Published Earlier:

Her death has now been confirmed by her family.

According to the family, the funeral prayers of the deceased will be offered after Asr prayers at the premises of Abdullah Shah Ghazi Shrine.

According to the family, the deceased will also be buried on the premises of Abdullah Shah Ghazi Shrine.

Following the news of her sad demise, condolences and tributes are pouring in on social media.

 

 

 

 

 

 

the authorSaman Siddiqui
Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.
All posts bySaman Siddiqui

You Might Also Like

Recommended For You