Bulbul e Mehran Rubina Qureshi passes away

Legendary Sindhi folk singer Rubina Qureshi, wife of veteran film star Mustafa Qureshi passed away in Karachi on Wednesday.

As reported, Rubina Qureshi passed away in her Karachi residence on Wednesday morning. She was 81.



The singer, popularly known as “Nightingale of Sindh”, has been suffering from cancer for the last two years.

Her death has now been confirmed by her family.



According to the family, the funeral prayers of the deceased will be offered after Asr prayers at the premises of Abdullah Shah Ghazi Shrine.



According to the family, the deceased will also be buried on the premises of Abdullah Shah Ghazi Shrine.





Following the news of her sad demise, condolences and tributes are pouring in on social media.

روبینہ قریشی کے انتقال سے دنیائے موسیقی کا ایک درخشاں ستارہ غروب ہوگیا: بلاول بھٹو زرداری



روبینہ قریشی کی کمی ہمیشہ محسوس کی جاتی رہے گی، ان کا فن ہمیشہ زندہ رہے گا: بلاول بھٹو زرداری — PPP (@MediaCellPPP) July 13, 2022

The legendary classical Sindhi singer, Rubina Qureshi, has passed away in her Karachi’s residence on Wednesday morning. She was 81.



The singer, popularly known as “Nightingale of Sindh”, has been suffering from cancer for the last two years.#RIP #RubinaQureshi pic.twitter.com/oTOF4sTRhz — Soonhn Devi Malhi🌹🌹 (@Soonh20202) July 13, 2022

Legendry Sindhi folk singer Rubina Qureshi, wife of vetern film star Mustafa Qureshi passes away in Karachi. She was fighting with cancer since last few years. May his soul rest in heaven pic.twitter.com/02JexO8k4a — Faiz Siddiqui (@faiz_siddiqui1) July 13, 2022