Bushra Iqbal, former wife of Aamir Liaquat Hussain, files case against Dania Shah

Bushra Iqbal, the former wife of Aamir Liaquat Hussain, has filed a case against Dania Shah.

Syeda Bushra Iqbal taking to Twitter announced that she will be filing a case against Dania and her mother.

“Today we are going to file an application in the FIA Cyber Crime cell against Dania Shah and her mother,” she said.

In the latest development, Dua Aamir daughter of the late Aamir Liaquat Hussain while speaking to the media said that she has approached FIA to file a complaint against Dania Shah also quoted as Dania Malik the 3rd wife of Amir Liaquat who leaked his private videos in his life and after his death making legal proceedings difficult for his children by making false claims.



It is pertinent to mention here that Amir Liaquat’s post-mortem case is still in court and Dania Shah became the party in the case.

As late Aamir Liaquat’s wife, Dania petitioned the Sindh High Court for the exhumation of her husband’s body.

Bushra Iqbal in a tweet earlier said that women like Dania Shah are gold diggers who will do anything for money.