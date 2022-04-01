Celebrities step forward in support of PM Imran Khan

Celebrities have stepped forward in support of PM Imran Khan!

The past few days in Pakistan politics proved to be a whirlpool amid the ongoing uproar surrounding the no-trust vote.

National Assembly is all set to vote on the no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan on Sunday, March 3.

Following the development, many Pakistani celebrities took to social media to show their support for PM Imran Khan.

Jo Bichar Gaye star Maya Ali sharing a photo of PM Imran Khan in an Instagram post, said, “There is only ONE MAN in politics who really wants to do something good for Pakistan. It takes time to rebuild and construct things. Pakistan needs him. Our votes do matter and I stand with @imrankhan.pti.”

Sinf e Aahan star Syra Yousuf was also among the recent ones to advocate for the prime minister.

Voicing her support for the premier Yousuf in an Instagram Story said “You were elected by your people and I will always select you.”

Canadian-based Pakistani actor Ali Kazmi took to Twitter and wrote that Khan will always be a “true leader” for Pakistan and that he is with the captain.

“It’s a sad future for the country if we lose him,” the Ishrat Made in China star wrote.

We are with you all the way Captain @ImranKhanPTI #skipper #realleader you are and always will be a true leader for #Pakistan 🇵🇰! It’s a sad future for the country , if we lose him! — Ali Kazmi (@TheAliKazmi) March 31, 2022

YouTuber turned actor Shahveer Jafry in a tweet said, “Be a champion like Imran Khan. Wounded and backstabbed yet fighting the battle like a freaking champion.”

Be a champion like Imran khan. Wounded and back stabbed yet fighting the battle like a freaking champion! This generation will remember him and learn from him. The future is bright! — Shahveer Jafry (@shahveerjaay) March 30, 2022

Shahroz Sabzwari shared a photo of the prime minister with the hashtag “I stand with my Prime Minister.”

Actor Humayun Saeed extended his support for PM, saying, “Have been a fan of @ImranKhanPT since he was a sportsman and still an admirer of his leadership. I wish and pray that he completes his tenure. May Allah bless him #AmarBilMaroof @FaisalJavedKhan @fawadchaudhr.”

Have been a fan of @ImranKhanPTI since he was a sportsman and still an admirer of his leadership. I wish and pray that he completes his tenure. May Allah bless him #AmarBilMaroof @FaisalJavedKhan @fawadchaudhry pic.twitter.com/NIhqqDtg0k — Humayun Saeed (@iamhumayunsaeed) March 26, 2022

Actor Adnan Siddiqui in a tweet said, “Those busy playing dirty politics, have they fathomed the burden a new election or a new leader will put on state exchequer? IK is a mass leader. People’s love for him is proof. For the sake of Pakistan, let the man complete his term before writing him off.”

Those busy playing dirty politics, have they fathomed the burden a new election or a new leader will put on state exchequer? IK is a mass leader. People’s love for him is proof. For the sake of Pakistan, let the man complete his term before writing him off.🙏🏽 — Adnan Siddiqui (@adnanactor) March 28, 2022

Ahmed Ali Butt, Saba Qamar, Bilal Maqsood, Annie Khalid, Shaan Shahid, and many others also took to social media to support PM Imran Khan.

Pakistan needs @ImranKhanPTI at least for the next 10 years!! — Bilal Maqsood (@bilalxmaqsood) March 28, 2022

This is not about one person, this is about Pakistan. May Allah (SWT) bless our Prime Minister Imran Khan with success. Ameen @ImranKhanPTI #IamImranKhan — Saba Qamar (@s_qamarzaman) March 27, 2022

He made one call and they came running, and this is not even 1% of the turn out. You cannot dispute the trust, love and faith this nation has for Imran Khan. #AmarBilMaroof pic.twitter.com/h6BS0DBO21 — Annie Khalid (@annie_khalid) March 27, 2022