Congratulations are in order for APS survivor Ahmad Nawaz for becoming Oxford Union president

Pakistan is proud of you, Ahmad!

Ahmad  Nawaz in a tweet earlier this month had shared the news saying, “In my time as President, I look forward to having world leaders debate the most pressing issues, empowering young people through this platform & upholding freedom of speech!” and added there’s a long way to go.

Published Earlier:

Following his remarkable achievement and making the nation proud, the president of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi, and prime minister Shehbaz Sharif have extended their congratulatory messages to Ahmad.

In a tweet, President Dr. Arif Alvi said, “Our biggest hope are youth of Pakistan. I congratulate Ahmad Nawaz, an APS survivor who also lost his brother Harris in the heinous Peshawar massacre, on being elected as President of Oxford Union. We must register that despite all setbacks Pakistan will keep on shining & rising.”

Taking it to Twitter, PM Shehbaz Sharif said, Great honour & inspiring journey fuelled by determination & sheer will power. Ahmad Nawaz, who survived a horrific attack on APS Peshawar, has become President of the prestigious Oxford Union. He has set an example worthy of emulation by our youth. Pakistan is proud of you, Ahmad.”

