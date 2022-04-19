Oyeyeah
Cristiano Ronaldo announces death of his new born baby boy

Manchester United star asks for privacy at this very difficult time

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez are mourning the loss of their newborn son!

Ace footballer announced the sad news of his newborn son’s death, one of the twins, via social media post.

The Manchester United legend shared a devastating joint statement with girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez on Monday night.

It reads: “It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parent can feel.

“Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness. We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support.

“We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time.

“Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.”

 

The pair had announced the pregnancy in October.

Following the sad announcement, condolences are pouring in on the social media timeline.

 

 

 

