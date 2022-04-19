Cristiano Ronaldo announces death of his new born baby boy

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez are mourning the loss of their newborn son!

Ace footballer announced the sad news of his newborn son’s death, one of the twins, via social media post.

The Manchester United legend shared a devastating joint statement with girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez on Monday night.

It reads: “It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parent can feel.

“Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness. We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support.

“We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time.

“Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.”

The pair had announced the pregnancy in October.

Following the sad announcement, condolences are pouring in on the social media timeline.

Your pain is our pain, @Cristiano 💔 Sending love and strength to you and the family at this time. https://t.co/24oyEV8CQi — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 18, 2022

Sending love to Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez and their families.

Rest in peace to their baby son.

Love and thoughts to all the people of the world going through the same heartbreak and pain. @allontheboard #CristianoRonaldo #GeorginaRodriguez pic.twitter.com/4joYJY06bV — All On The Board (@allontheboard) April 18, 2022