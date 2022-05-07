Dania Shah, Aamir Liaquat’s third wife files for divorce

Dania Shah, Aamir Liaquat’s third wife has filed for divorce, it emerges on Saturday.

Dania Shah has also accused Liaquat of being an Ice addict who tortured her regularly.

Dania Shah has filed a case in Bahawalpur Family Court for annulment of marriage with Aamir Liaquat.

In her filed petition, Dania Shah has requested the court for annulment of their marriage and pleaded to be given 11 crores, a house, and jewelry as Haq Mehr.

Dania Shah has alleged that former PTI leader Aamir Liaquat is always under the influence of alcohol and Ice, and that he forces her to make objectionable videos with unknown men.

Dania took to her Instagram stories on Saturday to break the news.

She said that the details and proof, including documents, will be shared via the media.

In an exclusive interview with Dunya News, Dania alleged that “he (Aamir Liaquat) was very cruel. He would lock me in the room for four days straight. He wouldn’t give food to me on time and would keep me up all night long. I’m a child, I’m not even old enough. He would humiliate me. He would bring every single matter to me, be it the maids or even the media, anything he disliked, he would misbehave with me. He used to push me around and even threatened that he would shoot me. He even tried to strangle me.”

The plaintiff has requested the Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shehbaz to help them as they need protection from him.

Aamir Liaquat Hussain announced his third marriage to Dania Shah in February 2022.