Dania Shah denied bail in late Aamir Liaquat’s video leak case

Dania Shah has been denied bail in late Aamir Liaquat’s video leak case!

As reported, a judicial magistrate on Friday dismissed an application seeking a grant of bail to Dania Shah, who claims to be the widow of late politician and anchorperson Aamir Liaquat Hussain, not a divorcee, in a case pertaining to allegedly leaking his obscene videos on social media.

Judicial Magistrate (East) Mukesh Kumar announces the order that was reserved after hearing arguments from the defence and prosecution on the bail plea of Dania Shah, who is currently in judicial custody.

The judge observed that the matter was at a premature stage of investigation since no investigation report under Section 173 of the criminal procedure code had been filed yet.

On Saturday, Dania Shah was first presented before the judicial magistrate south seeking her physical remand.

The magistrate asked FIA to explain how they had jurisdiction to hear the case.

“The incident took place near Tariq Road in Karachi, hence the suspect should be presented before the relevant court,” the magistrate said.

The FIA prosecutor said that this was a case of cybercrime.

The prosecutor argued that the obscene video was seen everywhere, hence there is no issue of jurisdiction.

The investigator in the case said before the court that the suspect recorded a video of a private moment from the victim’s bedroom and then posted it online to make it viral.

He sought remand of the suspect to conduct further investigations in the case, adding that that the suspect was part of a larger gang and that she was not acting alone.

After hearing the arguments, the court directed the FIA to present her before the district east court, the relevant court as per the jurisdiction.

She was then presented before district magistrate east who denied FIA’s application for physical remand.

Instead, the court sent her to jail on judicial remand.

The prosecutor added that the suspect was part of a larger gang and that she was not acting alone.

After hearing the arguments, the court directed the FIA to present her before the relevant court, that of district east.

The court ordered to send Dania Shah to jail on judicial remand.

Dania Shah was booked and arrested by FIA from Lodhran on Dec 15.