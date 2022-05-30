Daren Sammy receives Sitara-e-Pakistan!

West Indian cricket great Daren Sammy Monday has received the civil award ‘Sitara-e-Pakistan’ for his invaluable contribution to reviving international cricket in Pakistan on Monday.

Taking to his official social media handles, Peshawar Zalmi’s former captain and current head coach Daren Sammy shared pictures of him receiving the highest civilian award.

“There it is…me collecting the Sitara-e-Pakistan award. Such a proud moment,” he said.

Sitara-I-Pakistan award 🥇. Such a proud moment https://t.co/Dv82dZ9fMC pic.twitter.com/W9FZjBQxaF — Daren Sammy (@darensammy88) May 30, 2022

In an Instagram post, Daren Sammy expressed his gratitude for reviving the honours.

“Cricket took me all over the world enabling me to see and play in some amazing places. Pakistan is definitely one of these places. A place that always makes me feel at home. It’s such an honor to have received this prestigious award( Sitara-I-Pakistan) from the Government and people of Pakistan. Thank you,” he wrote.