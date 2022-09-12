Ducky Bhai is Alive! Fake news of YouTuber’s death goes viral on social media

Ducky Bhai is Alive! Fake news of the YouTuber’s death went viral on social media.
The internet saw the hashtag #DuckyBhai trending on Twitter Timeline with fake claims of YouTuber Saad Ur Rehman aka Ducky Bhai.
Following the spread of rumors, Ducky Bhai took to social media to refute all such claims.
Saad ur Rehman said he is very much alive and there is no truth in such claims that he is hiding, or his wife left him.
“I am just on a break,” said Ducky Bhai in a series of tweets after the rumour mill on social media was churning out reports of his death.
September 12, 2022
It all started when a comment was posted on a social media feed that Ducky Bhai passed away and keyboard warriors were quick to add fuel to the fire.
😆😆 Ducky Bhai pic.twitter.com/WqZfvEnxzE— junaid (@behnkayjoray) September 11, 2022
#duckybhai#badlabro— Sarmadabbas (@Sarmad9780) September 11, 2022
Nadeem and his accomplices tortured Ahmed Ali Mughal for hours but luckily Local Police came to rescue, recovered Ahmed and arrested Nadeem Nani Wala and his friends.
It has also been Learnt that another Youtuber Ducky bhai is also involved in the Crime. pic.twitter.com/aVXvHCo5FW
RIP 💔— Omaish Malik🇵🇰 (@omaish_malik) September 9, 2022
Ducky Bhai 😭 pic.twitter.com/36YKhnGhaT