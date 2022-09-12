Oyeyeah
Ducky Bhai is Alive! Fake news of YouTuber’s death goes viral on social media

“I am just on a break,” said Ducky Bhai in a series of tweets after the rumours of his death

The internet saw the hashtag #DuckyBhai trending on Twitter Timeline with fake claims of YouTuber Saad Ur Rehman aka Ducky Bhai.

Following the spread of rumors, Ducky Bhai took to social media to refute all such claims.

Saad ur Rehman said he is very much alive and there is no truth in such claims that he is hiding, or his wife left him.

“I am just on a break,” said Ducky Bhai in a series of tweets after the rumour mill on social media was churning out reports of his death.

It all started when a comment was posted on a social media feed that Ducky Bhai passed away and keyboard warriors were quick to add fuel to the fire.

 

