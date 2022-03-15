Fahad Mustafa and Nadeem Baig lend support to Sana Javed

Fahad Mustafa and director Nadeem Baig have lent their support to Sana Javed.

For the past week, Sana Javed is the target of criticism and accused of being a bully and bad-tempered on the work set.

Following the allegations, there are a number of celebrities who have come forward supporting Sana as well.

Read more: Shoaib Malik extends support to Sana Javed

Director Nadeem Baig shared a selfie with Sana Javed in an Instagram post and wrote, “I have worked with Sana Javed in Pyarey Afzal and my experience was great, and found her completely professional and later worked with her as an executive producer in Ruswai and the experience was great.”

Wishing Sana all the best, Baig said that he is “looking forward” to working with her again.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nadeem Baig (@nadeembaigg)

Actor turned producer Fahad Mustafa also came forward to support Sana in between all the mayhem.

Fahad who happens to be the producer of Sana Javed’s starter drama serial Dunk, said,” I have worked with Sana Javed on various projects and she’s been a part of my show for the last 2 years & in these times I’ve found her extremely professional and humble not just with me but with my team too.”