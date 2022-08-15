Fahad Mustafa made honorary Sindh police officer

Fahad Mustafa has been made an honorary Sindh police officer!

Appreciating his role in the actor has been honored with the Police Honorable Mention on the occasion of Independence Day for his performance as a policeman in the recent hit film Quaid e Azam Zindabad.

Mustafa’s character Gulab was recognized for his efforts in unveiling social evils, including corruption and bribery.

IG Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon awarded the honorary title of police to Fahad Mustafa, the well-known actor of Pakistan, during a simple and dignified ceremony at the Central Police Office Karachi.

The ceremony was attended by film director Nabeel Qureshi, writer-producer Fizza Ali Meerza, LCA Sindh chairman Kumail Haider Shah, CPLC chief Zubair Habib along with the DIG Headquarters Sindh, DIG Training Sindh, DIG Crime and Investigation Sindh and AIG Operations Sindh.

آئی جی سندھ غلام نبی میمن نے سنٹرل پولیس آفس کراچی میں ایک سادہ و پروقار تقریب کے دوران پاکستان فلمز، ڈرامہ،اسٹیج کے معروف اداکار فہد مصطفٰی کو پولیس کے اعزازی خطاب سے نوازا۔فلم قائداعظم زندہ باد میں فہد مصطفیٰ کےایس ایچ او گلاب کے کردار کو بے حد مقبولیت ملی https://t.co/SAsOyCJBKh pic.twitter.com/hSRARjIDnS — Sindh Police (@DMCSindhPolice) August 15, 2022

Announcing the achievement on Instagram, Mustafa wrote, “Today, I truly believe Gulab has achieved his biggest dreams. Many many thanks to IG Sindh Police Ghulam Nabi Memon for honouring me with the title of Honorary SSP, this Independence Day, and for bringing Gulab’s ambitions to life. I will never get over the love and support you all have shown to this character and Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad, and I hope to continue serving my nation proudly!” he said.