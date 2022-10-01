Farhan Saeed bids emotional goodbye to ‘Mere Humsafar’.

With more than a Billion YouTube views, ARY Digital’s Mere Hamsafar become one of the most successful dramas of 2022.

And yet again established Farhan Saeed portraying the character of Hamza, as the romantic hero.

As the drama concluded, Farhan took to Instagram to bid goodbye to the Qasim Mureed directorial.

“Goodbye #merehamsafar, it’s hard, very hard! But you know what thank you! Thank you for giving me this whole bunch of crazy people who just say good things about me and pray for me no matter what! They’re staying with me forever so again thank you! I’ve said my thank yous to my main people already for #merehumsafar but few were left and it’s incomplete without them!”, Farhan Saeed said.



“First of all the writer Saira Raza who I missed before and I am sorry for it while performing you probably don’t feel it but when you see those scenes you realize all we are doing is what’s written and that’s what’s connecting ppl with the character! So thank you v much,” he added.

Thanking the cast and crew of the drama, Farhan Saeed added, “Thank you to everyone everywhere in the world, I am in Montreal and I have ppl coming to me praising Mere Humsafar so when I say world I mean it!”

The heartthrob star has been trending on the Twitter timeline ever since Mere Humsafar made its debut.

Thank you Farhan for portraying one of the best male and one of the most adored character, Hamza, so beautifully on screen. You gave soul to Hamza through your expressive eyes and little details. Once again, thank you for choosing Hamza. #MereHumsafar #FarhanSaeed #Hamza pic.twitter.com/L7SHwB3qU3 — चाँद 🌙 (@chai_pyaali) September 30, 2022

@farhan_saeed you were phenomenal, you deserve all the love and appreciation and you definitely deserves the best actor award!

this character will stay in my heart forever! #FarhanSaeed #MereHumsafar pic.twitter.com/4aWX7g46Ke — Mohd Faraz (@blackshirtguy18) October 1, 2022

