Faysal Quraishi thinks ‘public only watches dramas based on romance or marriage topics’

Faysal Quraishi thinks that the ‘public only watches dramas based on romance or marriage topics’!

Popular actor turned host, Faysal Quraishi shared his views in the latest interview.

Faysal Quraishi who is currently starring in the drama serial Farq which is also based on the story of an elderly man getting married to a woman of his daughter’s age, said, “Nobody is talking about other issues.”

Faysal Quraishi shared his opinion that people only like watching dramas that are centered on romance or marriage stories.

“I agree that we can make mature love stories, but there is an issue. The public only watches dramas that focus on marriages,” shared the actor.

Quoting an example of his past drama, Faysal Quraishi said that he starred in a drama named Naraz that was based on the story of a son and father’s relationship.

But it did not perform well because nobody watched it, he added.

